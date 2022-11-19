Left Menu

Soccer-England's Saka won't shy away from taking penalties - Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale backed his England and Arsenal team mate Bukayo Saka to step up if he's called upon to take a penalty at the World Cup, despite having been subjected to racist abuse after his shootout miss in the European Championship final.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 12:11 IST
Soccer-England's Saka won't shy away from taking penalties - Ramsdale
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Aaron Ramsdale backed his England and Arsenal team mate Bukayo Saka to step up if he's called upon to take a penalty at the World Cup, despite having been subjected to racist abuse after his shootout miss in the European Championship final. Saka and his England team mates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were the targets of online abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a 3-2 shootout loss to Italy after the game ended 1-1 following extra time.

Since his miss in the final, Saka has scored three penalties for Arsenal in the Premier League, including goals from the spot in back-to-back games against Chelsea and United in April. When asked if Saka would volunteer to take a penalty at the World Cup, Ramsdale told reporters, "absolutely".

"I think he's realised that it was something which happened which maybe had to happen for him," Ramsdale added. "And he wouldn't shy away from that because of the type of person and what it is. So he knows the feeling now and hopefully the next time he steps up, he'll do what he does for Arsenal and put it in the back of the net."

England play their Group B opener against Iran on Monday, before facing the United States and Wales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022