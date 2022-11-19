Left Menu

PKL: Aslam Inamdar powers Puneri Paltan to win over Haryana Steelers

Aslam Inamdar's superb performance powers Puneri Paltan to massive victory over Haryana Steelers. Puneri Paltan registered a thumping win of 41-28.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 13:18 IST
PKL: Aslam Inamdar powers Puneri Paltan to win over Haryana Steelers
Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers in action during Pro Kabaddi League (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puneri Paltan continued their excellent form in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Haryana Steelers 41-28 here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Aslam Inamdar emerged as the star for the Pune side with ten points on the night. Aslam Inamdar started the match with a bonus point before Fazel Atrachali carried out a brilliant tackle on Steelers' raider Manjeet to help his team take the lead. Haryana came back into the match as Joginder Narwal used his experience to register a super tackle. However, Paltan maintained their rhythm and attained a massive lead at 13-3.

Joginder Narwal tried to repeat his heroics but this time Mohit made his move early to grab the player and helped his team stay in the lead. Haryana saw a ray of hope when Meetu effected a brilliant raid, but Puneri Paltan carried out a super tackle and Aslam Inamdar sent Manjeet out of the mat as the Pune side sat comfortably at 20-10 at the end of the first half. The Steelers tried to make a comeback in the second half, but the Paltan defense continued to stand tall. Raider Meetu lunged forward in the opposition's half to grab a point, but he was tackled by Sanket Sawant. Fazel Atrachali, then, used his experience to tackle Manjeet as the Pune side inflicted an ALL OUT to attain a stronghold of the match at 31-17.

Vinay picked up a super raid late in the game, but the Steelers were too far behind Puneri's score. The side from Pune kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022