Left Menu

Feels good to take revenge against Gujarat Giants: Bengaluru Bulls Head Coach Randhir Singh

A high-speed and high-points game kicked off with the Bulls firing on all cylinders right from the word go. Bengaluru Bulls ease to a 45-38 win over the Gujarat Giants.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 18:10 IST
Feels good to take revenge against Gujarat Giants: Bengaluru Bulls Head Coach Randhir Singh
Bengaluru Bulls in action against Gujarat Giants during Pro Kabaddi League (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru Bulls registered a comprehensive 45-38 victory over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Speaking about their fourth consecutive victory, Bengaluru Bulls' Head Coach Randhir Singh said, "It feels good to take revenge against Gujarat Giants because we lost our last game against them. Before the start of the season, everyone asked me who would fill Pawan Sehrawat's shoes. I had spoken about one player called Bharat. I had said that he will score 190-200 points this season, otherwise, I will leave coaching. And he's been doing very well."

The Head Coach also heaped praise on Neeraj Narwal, who has been making vital contributions to the Bengaluru side this season, "Neeraj Narwal is a unique raider. No raider touches the opponent's foot for a point apart from him. And he scores tackle points for us as well. So, he's an all-rounder. He has scored 18 tackle points this season. He is a vital cog in the team." The Dabang Delhi K.C. are desperately looking for a victory, but they will face a strong challenge from Haryana Steelers' raiders Manjeet and Meetu Sharma.

The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan will be an absolute treat for the fans as the top two sides in the points table will face off against each other. While the Bulls will bank on raider Bharat, the Pune Captain Fazel Atrachali will lead the charge for his team. Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards everyday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022