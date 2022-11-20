Left Menu

Indian Women’s cricket skipper, Bollywood actor grace fashion show

Celebrated designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil showcased the spirit of cricket in their new collection, which was co-imagined with Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian womens cricket team captain.The show-stoppers of the Saturday evening event were Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao and his actor spouse Patralekha.

20-11-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil showcased the ‘spirit of cricket’ in their new collection, which was ‘co-imagined’ with Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women’s cricket team captain.

The show-stoppers of the Saturday evening event were Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao and his actor spouse Patralekha. The theme for the Kolkata chapter of the fashion tour was ‘Pride in Bringing Twists in Traditions’ where Kaur opened the show walking in an all-white blazer ensemble with a hint of orange.

The predominant theme in the collection seemed to be ‘academia’ with an element of funk. Blazers, ties, sweatshirts, bomber jackets and coloured sunglasses made the rounds at the glittering show at Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

Checkered fabrics and a print of a new Santanu and Nikhil brand logo was present in many ensembles. The semi-circular ramp and sitting arrangement were designed to mimic a cricket stadium with faux grass on the stage acting as the ‘pitch’. Two glass showcases had Kaur, and other models taking turns to flaunt their outfits as ‘mannequins’. While Rao sported a red sweater with beige jacket and trouser, Patralekha wore a blue monotone ensemble sporting long jacket, long skirt and crop top. This is the first time the couple walked at a fashion show together. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. This is the 16th edition of the Blender’s Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, powered by the Fashion Design Council of India. The fashion tour, with the overarching theme of ‘Pride and Authenticity’, is set to travel to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram with designers Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal and Kunal Rawal.

