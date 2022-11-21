Left Menu

NBA-Nets guard Irving available to play Sunday, team says

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be available to play at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, ending a team-imposed eight-game suspension for sharing anti-Semitic content on social media.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-11-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 00:20 IST
NBA-Nets guard Irving available to play Sunday, team says
  • Country:
  • United States

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be available to play at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, ending a team-imposed eight-game suspension for sharing anti-Semitic content on social media. The seven-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star on Saturday issued his most direct apology since he was handed the suspension on Nov. 3, telling local sports network SNY that he had been on a "learning journey" and was not anti-Semitic.

He apologized again to reporters Sunday as the team confirmed he had been cleared to play. "Kyrie took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community," the Nets said in a statement.

"We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
2
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
Restaurants serving NE delicacies a big hit in Delhi

Restaurants serving NE delicacies a big hit in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022