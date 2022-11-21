Rugby-New Zealand's Perenara out for several months after rupturing Achilles

New Zealand halfback TJ Perenara faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles in the closing stages of Saturday's 25-25 draw with England and now faces a race against time to get fit in time for next September's World Cup. The 30-year-old Perenara had to be helped from the field after collapsing on to the turf just a few minutes before the final whistle.

"TJ has ruptured his Achilles," coach Ian Foster Foster told the New Zealand Herald on Sunday. "It’s the 78th minute, and he’s innocuously gone to chase a kick, and it’s gone bang, which hurts."

The World Cup begins in France on Sept 8.

