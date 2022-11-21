FACTBOX-Soccer-Morocco v Croatia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
When: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET) Where: Al Bayt Stadium Capacity: 60,000 Odds: Croatia win: 21/20 Morocco win: 3/1 Draw: 21/10 Key stats: * Croatia have qualified for all but one World Cup since independence and reached the semi-finals on their debut in 1998, losing out to winners France.
- Country:
- Qatar
Morocco play Croatia in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET)
Where: Al Bayt Stadium Capacity: 60,000
Odds: Croatia win: 21/20
Morocco win: 3/1 Draw: 21/10
Key stats: * Croatia have qualified for all but one World Cup since independence and reached the semi-finals on their debut in 1998, losing out to winners France. Croatia reached the final in 2018 but were beaten by France
* Morocco have reached six World Cups but have not left the group stage in 36 years * With about 3.9 million people as of last year, Croatia is the smallest country by population to reach a World Cup final since 1950
* To get to the 2018 final, Croatia were the first team at a World Cup to come from behind in three successive knockout round matches, all of which went to extra time, with two settled by penalties * In qualifying for their six World Cups, Morocco have lost only four matches and had a perfect record of wins in every game to reach Qatar
Previous meetings: The two countries have met only once, in 1996 in Casablanca in the semi-finals of the Hassan II Trophy, with Croatia winning 7-6 on penalties after a 2-2 draw
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cups
- France
- Bradley
- World Cup
- Croatia
- Qatar
- Morocco
- Doha
- Casablanca
- a World Cup
ALSO READ
Bayern wins amid calls by Bundesliga fans to ''boycott Qatar''
Vinci unit to face French judge on Nov. 9 over labour conditions in Qatar
French company Vinci denies accusations over its Qatar work sites as court hearing looms
Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism
'Qatar is a mistake,' says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter