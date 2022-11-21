Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Morocco v Croatia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET) Where: Al Bayt Stadium Capacity: 60,000 Odds: Croatia win: 21/20 Morocco win: 3/1 Draw: 21/10 Key stats: * Croatia have qualified for all but one World Cup since independence and reached the semi-finals on their debut in 1998, losing out to winners France.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 21-11-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 11:51 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Morocco v Croatia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Morocco play Croatia in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium Capacity: 60,000

Odds: Croatia win: 21/20

Morocco win: 3/1 Draw: 21/10

Key stats: * Croatia have qualified for all but one World Cup since independence and reached the semi-finals on their debut in 1998, losing out to winners France. Croatia reached the final in 2018 but were beaten by France

* Morocco have reached six World Cups but have not left the group stage in 36 years * With about 3.9 million people as of last year, Croatia is the smallest country by population to reach a World Cup final since 1950

* To get to the 2018 final, Croatia were the first team at a World Cup to come from behind in three successive knockout round matches, all of which went to extra time, with two settled by penalties * In qualifying for their six World Cups, Morocco have lost only four matches and had a perfect record of wins in every game to reach Qatar

Previous meetings: The two countries have met only once, in 1996 in Casablanca in the semi-finals of the Hassan II Trophy, with Croatia winning 7-6 on penalties after a 2-2 draw

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022