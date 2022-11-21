FACTBOX-Soccer-Morocco v Croatia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Morocco play Croatia in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium Capacity: 60,000

Odds: Croatia win: 21/20

Morocco win: 3/1 Draw: 21/10

Key stats: * Croatia have qualified for all but one World Cup since independence and reached the semi-finals on their debut in 1998, losing out to winners France. Croatia reached the final in 2018 but were beaten by France

* Morocco have reached six World Cups but have not left the group stage in 36 years * With about 3.9 million people as of last year, Croatia is the smallest country by population to reach a World Cup final since 1950

* To get to the 2018 final, Croatia were the first team at a World Cup to come from behind in three successive knockout round matches, all of which went to extra time, with two settled by penalties * In qualifying for their six World Cups, Morocco have lost only four matches and had a perfect record of wins in every game to reach Qatar

Previous meetings: The two countries have met only once, in 1996 in Casablanca in the semi-finals of the Hassan II Trophy, with Croatia winning 7-6 on penalties after a 2-2 draw

