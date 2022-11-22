Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil will play attacking football no matter who starts, Raphinha says

"We're an attacking team and having more players up front helps us because of our DNA," Raphinha told a news conference. Tite is keeping under wraps whether he will pair Fred with his Manchester United team mate Casemiro to strengthen the midfield or unleash Vinicius alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha, with Lucas Paqueta able to play as a second or third man in midfield depending on the system.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 00:20 IST
Brazil will attack against Serbia in their opening World Cup match regardless of who starts, forward Raphinha said on Monday, with the biggest question mark surrounding Vinicius Jr.

Coach Tite has given no clues about his team selection as he prepares the favourites with Vinicius Jr yet to be guaranteed a place in the lineup for the five-time World Cup winners. "We're an attacking team and having more players up front helps us because of our DNA," Raphinha told a news conference.

Tite is keeping under wraps whether he will pair Fred with his Manchester United team mate Casemiro to strengthen the midfield or unleash Vinicius alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha, with Lucas Paqueta able to play as a second or third man in midfield depending on the system. "With Vinicius we have a more vertical and fast team that can run the channels but having Paqueta in a more attacking role makes us a more dangerous team from the middle," Raphinha said.

Brazil opened the first 20 minutes of their training session to the media on Monday but kept under wraps the system and players Tite will use in their first match, offering no sight of the 11-on-11 practice match which was held behind closed doors. Forward Richarlison agreed with his team mate about Brazil's approach and made clear what he would prefer his coach to do.

"For me, I would play with as many players up front as we could," Richarlison told a news conference. "With more forwards, the ball would get more often to me and I would score more goals. That is what I want, being Brazil number 9." Brazil begin their World Cup Group G campaign against Serbia on Thursday before facing Switzerland and Cameroon.

