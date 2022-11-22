Left Menu

Toss for third T20I between IND-NZ delayed due to rain

India has a 1-0 lead in the series. They won the second T20I series by 65 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (111*) and Deepak Hooda (4/10) starred in India's win

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:12 IST
Toss for third T20I between IND-NZ delayed due to rain
A visual from Napier (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The toss for the third T20I between India and New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier has been delayed due to rain. "Toss in Napier has been delayed due to rain. #NZvIND," tweeted BCCI.

India has a 1-0 lead in the series. They won the second T20I series by 65 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (111*) and Deepak Hooda (4/10) starred in India's win. The first T20I was abandoned due to rain, without a ball being bowled.

India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year. Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022