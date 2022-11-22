Toss for third T20I between IND-NZ delayed due to rain

The toss for the third T20I between India and New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier has been delayed due to rain. "Toss in Napier has been delayed due to rain. #NZvIND," tweeted BCCI.

India has a 1-0 lead in the series. They won the second T20I series by 65 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (111*) and Deepak Hooda (4/10) starred in India's win. The first T20I was abandoned due to rain, without a ball being bowled.

India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year. Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner. (ANI)

