Soccer-Germany winger Sane to miss Japan game with knee injury

Germany winger Leroy Sane has suffered a knee injury and will miss their World Cup Group E opener against Japan, the team said on Tuesday. Four-times champions Germany, who suffered a shock first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup, also had striker Niclas Fuellkrug out for a few days with the flu but he has since returned to training.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 22-11-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 13:38 IST
Germany winger Leroy Sane has suffered a knee injury and will miss their World Cup Group E opener against Japan, the team said on Tuesday. The 26-year-old did not take part in their final training session in northern Qatar ahead of Wednesday's game in Doha and it was unclear how long he would be sidelined.

The Germans also play Spain on Nov. 27 before wrapping up their group matches against Costa Rica on Dec. 1. Four-times champions Germany, who suffered a shock first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup, also had striker Niclas Fuellkrug out for a few days with the flu but he has since returned to training.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

