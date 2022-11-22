Left Menu

Soccer-Cameroon superfan Embolo vows Swiss allegiance ahead of awkward World Cup opener

I'm proud and happy to be here and hopefully I will play against them (Cameroon) but most importantly is playing in a World Cup. It's always special." Embolo was born in Cameroon's capital Yaounde and left for France age five with his mother before later relocating to Switzerland, where he became a citizen in 2014. He made his debut for the Swiss national team a year later and has since played close to 60 games, enjoying stints in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach and in Ligue 1 with Monaco, where he has netted seven times in 15 matches this season.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:16 IST
Soccer-Cameroon superfan Embolo vows Swiss allegiance ahead of awkward World Cup opener

Switzerland's Breel Embolo has divided loyalty when it comes to his native Cameroon and claims to be the country's biggest fan, but for 90 minutes at the World Cup this week, he'll have no doubts where his allegiance lies.

The 25-year-old striker was born in Cameroon, Switzerland's opponents in their opening Group G match on Thursday, and says he's confident his fierce pride and deep family ties with the African nation can be put on hold in Qatar. "It's very special. It's my hometown and my mum and my dad come from there, my family, most of them come from there, so it's a special game for me and my family," Embolo told reporters at the team's training ground.

"But most importantly it's a World Cup game... I'm proud and happy to be here and hopefully I will play against them (Cameroon) but most importantly is playing in a World Cup. It's always special." Embolo was born in Cameroon's capital Yaounde and left for France age five with his mother before later relocating to Switzerland, where he became a citizen in 2014.

He made his debut for the Swiss national team a year later and has since played close to 60 games, enjoying stints in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach and in Ligue 1 with Monaco, where he has netted seven times in 15 matches this season. He is playing in his second World Cup, where together with Cameroon, Switzerland have been drawn with Brazil and Serbia, who they met in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Asked if he was really Cameroon's number one fan, Embolo said "yes of course - but after Switzerland, and after this game".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022