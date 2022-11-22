Soccer-Frappart becomes first female official at men's World Cup match
France's Stephanie Frappart became the first female official at a men's World Cup match when she was named the fourth official for Tuesday's Group C clash between Mexico and Poland at 974 Stadium.
Frappart, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan have been named among the tournament's referees along with three female assistant referees at the global showpiece event in Qatar. Frappart was also the first woman to officiate a men's Champions League game in 2020.
The 38-year-old has also officiated games in French Ligue 1 and the second-tier Europa League.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Champions League
- World Cup
- France
- Group C
- Rwanda
- Qatar
- Poland
- Salima Mukansanga
- Mexico
- Japan
- Europa League
ALSO READ
French company Vinci denies accusations over its Qatar work sites as court hearing looms
Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism
Vinci unit to face French judge on Nov. 9 over labour conditions in Qatar
Vinci unit to face French judge on Nov. 9 over labour conditions in Qatar
Soccer-CONMEBOL backs FIFA in setting controversies aside before World Cup in Qatar