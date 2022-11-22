Left Menu

Mohammad Siraj was man of the match in today's match by picking 4/17 against New Zealand at Napier.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:32 IST
I preferred to bowl hard lengths: Mohammad Siraj
Mohammad Siraj celebrating after taking a wicket against NZ (image : BCCI twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

The final encounter between India and New Zealand has ended in a tie as per the D/L method. The star performer for India was Mohammad Siraj, who bowled magnificently by picking up 4 wickets for just 17 runs and bowl out New Zealand to 160. Mohammad Siraj was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his outstanding performance. The Indian spearhead who was on standby at the recently concluded T20 world cup held in Australia bowled beautifully in these inclement weather conditions.

"This wicket was not easy to bat on. I preferred to bowl the hard lengths. I was a standby in WC, and I was preparing myself to bowl the hard length and I executed the plans here. My plan was simple, bowl the hard lengths and I executed it," said Mohammad Siraj in post-match presentation ceremony Arshdeep Singh too picked up 4 wickets conceding 37 runs from his quota of 4 overs. These two star bowlers bowled in tandem which prevented New Zealand to post a big total on the board.

Untimely rain played a spoilsport which would have been a cliffhanger otherwise. "Not in our hands, the weather. All three matches, that was there. Good to get a win," said Siraj.

As New Zealand bowlers picked up early wickets to keep India at 75/4. The match got abandoned. Eventually, India won the series 1-0 and it is always good to end on a winning note. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

