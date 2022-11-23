Left Menu

FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opener

PTI | Doha | Updated: 23-11-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 02:36 IST
Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador fans at the World Cup opening game led FIFA to open the first disciplinary case of the tournament on Tuesday.

FIFA said the charge was brought ''due to chants'' at the game against Qatar on Sunday and cited the section of its disciplinary code dealing with discrimination.

The chants were reportedly directed at Chile, which brought a legal case ahead of the World Cup to try to take Ecuador's place.

FIFA gave no timetable for dealing with the case against the Ecuadorian soccer federation, which is held responsible for fan behavior at games.

Ecuador fans also drew global attention to their chants in Spanish of ''we want beer'' during the team's 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium. It was a reference to FIFA and Qatari organizers banning the sale of beer with alcohol at stadiums.

