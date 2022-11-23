Left Menu

Manchester United exploring strategic options, including sale

Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Glazers bought the club for 790 million pounds ($939.07 million) in 2005 in a highly leveraged deal which has been criticised for loading debt onto the club.

Manchester United exploring strategic options, including sale

(Recasts with United statement) Nov 22 (Reuters) -

Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism after five years without a trophy.

"As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives," the company said in a statement. Glazers bought the club for 790 million pounds ($939.07 million) in 2005 in a highly leveraged deal which has been criticised for loading debt onto the club. United has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012.

($1 = 0.8413 pounds)

