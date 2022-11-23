Left Menu

Cricket-England's Buttler unfazed by ODI whitewash in Australia

"It was always going to be a tough series for us, coming off the back of the World Cup," Buttler told the BBC after England's heaviest defeat in this format. "Any time England play Australia you want to put up good performances, but it's just been hard.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 23-11-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 11:57 IST
Cricket-England's Buttler unfazed by ODI whitewash in Australia
Jos Buttler. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is unfazed by their 3-0 whitewash in Australia and has urged the administrators to make sure bilateral cricket remains relevant. Nine days after beating Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the England one-day squad suffered a 221-run spanking on Tuesday as Australia swept the three-match series.

The home side racked up 355-5 and then bundled England out for 142 in 31.4 overs in front of largely empty stand at the MCG in a lopsided contest. "It was always going to be a tough series for us, coming off the back of the World Cup," Buttler told the BBC after England's heaviest defeat in this format.

"Any time England play Australia you want to put up good performances, but it's just been hard. "I'm not fussed at all about the results, to be honest. We've got exactly what we wanted from (the tour to) Australia."

The nature of their busy schedule could also be gauged from the fact that several members of England's test squad are already in Abu Dhabi preparing for their tour of Pakistan. "The landscape of cricket has changed dramatically over the last few years, and we're in a different time," Buttler said.

"Lots of people are talking about how you keep bilateral cricket relevant and I think this series is a good example of how probably not to do it." "I feel a bit for the players, to be honest - the ones who are young and coming into the game at the moment. You want to play all formats and I don't think the schedule really gives you that chance at the minute."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022