Formula 1: Ferrari earns one-two-three finish at post-season test

This one day test, as per Sky Sports, was held two days after Yas Marina's season ending race. It was largely aimed at testing Pirelli's new 2023 compounds. All 10 teams also required to test young drivers in their second cars

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:20 IST
A visual from the race. (Photo- F1 Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ferrari earned a one-two-three finish on the final track day of Formula 1 2022, with Carlos Sainz at the top in the Abu Dhabi post-season test, which saw many drivers, including Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri make debut for their new teams. This one day test, as per Sky Sports, was held two days after Yas Marina's season ending race. It was largely aimed at testing Pirelli's new 2023 compounds. All 10 teams also required to test young drivers in their second cars.

The time sheet was packed with 24 drivers in action. Ferrari bagged the first three positions.

Sainz set the pace in noon with 1:25.2, with team mate Charles Leclerc at second, who drove F1-75 in opening session. Another Ferrari driver, a development driver named Robert Shwartzman finished third, just 0.017s off Leclerc. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing was also in action, fresh off claiming his 15th win of the season, which saw him capture his second title. He finished fifth while Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, finished 17th. Mercedes junior driver Frederik Vesti finished at 22nd. Their teammate George Russell finished at 23rd position.

The final day of F1 2022 also saw many drivers making a fresh start to their career with their new teams. Alonso was headline act and made debut for Aston Martin, where he will move to in next season in 2023. Pierre Gasly also debuted for Alpine, Nico Hulkenberg for Haas, Nyck de Vries for AlphaTauri and Piastri for McLaren.

Gasly ended the day at fourth position, as the fastest non Ferrari driver. "It was a very nice experience," said Alonso, the 41-year-old two-time world champion. "I feel honoured to drive for such an iconic brand. It was a very special day having a first go in the car," he added.

Gasly, the driver replacing him at Alpine also said, "It was a very good adaptation.. obviously it feels very different. There was quite a lot to discover. In my mind I am already starting the 2023 season with this work."

F1 2023 will begin in earnest with launch season, usually at February start, before pre-season testing takes place in February 23-25. The campaign will then begin following weekend with Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir track on March 5.

The Top 10 drivers in post-season testing: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) (1:25.245), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)(1:25.383), Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari) (1:25.400), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) (1:25.689), Max Verstappen(Red Bull) (1:25.845), Alex Albon (Williams) (1:25.969), Logan Sargeant (Williams) (1:26.063), Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri) (1:26.111), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) (1:26.263), Liam Lawson (Red Bull) (1:26.281). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

