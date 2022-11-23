Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Celebrates Xth Year!

Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., India's leading participative sports firm hosted the inaugural edition of its brand new Xth season of the 'Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit' which saw participation of over 3500 runners making it a truly magnificent experience for all. The one day event took place on 22nd of November 2022at Prestige Pallava Gardens, Pallavaram, Chennai. Participants came from all over the country with large representations from various corporate and running groups from nearby cities such as Coimbatore, Pondicherry, & Vellore.

This Chennai edition, held for the 5th time in the city, was special in many ways. Not only was it the first one to be held post pandemic, but also starts the celebrations for the 10th year of the Devils Circuit franchise. The meticulous lay out of the course and seamless event planning ensured that the packed event went flawless in execution creating a memorable experience for all the participants. The event also witnessed the beginning of the Legends Cup, where competitive runners from across India ran for the grand prize of a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Sunil Kumar and Sukhchain Singh, two Army Men joined the Legends Cup wagon and proved to be worthy competitors to each other, with Sunil Clinching the 1st spot, followed by Kasim Khan, and Undigairaman following closely in the 2nd and 3rd spot. On the other hand, Women's category saw many ups and downs through the run with Zahabiya Merchant winning her category. She was followed by Jyothi Poojari, who conquered obstacles including the mighty Summit – The 12 Ft. high Warped Wall which have been and remains a challenge for most of women participants, and Aarti Juikar, who clinched the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. This season of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit also welcomes Apollo Tyres, BunkerFit, Morpheus Dare to Dream, and Puma as associate sponsors. With a tagline of 'Go the distance', Apollo Tyres has the same DNA as that of the property with a complete focus on overcoming challenges. Puma on the other hand finds a fit with the property on their 'forever faster' positioning. As Title sponsors of the property - Maruti Suzuki India Limited continue to explore the synergies between brand Swift with its focus on performance and thrill and the Devils Circuit. Together they promote the theme of 'being limitless' which is epitomized by each participant.

Commenting on the event, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., said, ''I want to dedicate the Chennai Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the be limitless attitude of all participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continuously engage with our devil slayers to make it a bigger and better experience every year. We choose to start our season here every year and this city continues to stand tall with its indomitable spirit.'' Through this current season, Volano aims to engage over 50,000 participants through the 8 cities edition which include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Mohali and Delhi. The continual growth in these established 8 cities and encouraging response from newer cities reaffirms the appeal for disruptive sporting formats in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Season 2022-23 which kick started from Chennai in September will conclude in Delhi NCR in March 2023, where the biggest prize in amateur sports category in Asia- 2 brand New Maruti Suzuki Swift cars shall be awarded to the winners in the Men's and Women's categories.

About Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit, a unique running concept, introduced to India by Volano is a disruptive sports property which has already initiated a revolution in the entire fitness and running category mix. Its model encourages camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with military-style obstacles, including high warped walls, barbed wire and ice.

Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit course with its 15 Military style obstacles is a litmus test for the strength and endurance of any runner. The finishers of Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit form the tribe of Swift Devil Slayers, the indomitable runners who prove to be limitless when it comes to facing challenges and overcoming the obstacles. After running 5 kilometres and conquering 14 obstacles, it is then the runners faced the Brain Freeze where they had to slide from 14 Ft height in to a pool containing 20 ton of ice cubes. Brain Freeze literally froze the runners leaving them shivering as they approached the podium to receive their finisher's medal. W : www.devilscircuit.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954247/Winners_Devils_Circuit.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933407/Volano_Entertainment_Logo.jpg

