Soccer-Guendogan penalty gives Germany 1-0 lead over Japan at halftime
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:24 IST
Midfielder Ilkay Guendogan gave four-times world champions Germany a 1-0 lead over Japan at halftime after scoring a penalty in the 33rd minute in their World Cup Group E match at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.
Guendogan sent Japan Shuichi Gonda the wrong way after the goalkeeper's challenge on David Raum awarded the spot kick to Germany. Forward Kai Havertz thought he had made it 2-0 before the break but VAR deemed it offside, while Japan forward Daizen Maeda also had a goal disallowed.
