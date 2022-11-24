Left Menu

Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally in Delhi on 15 January, Kolkata edition on January 29

The car rally in Delhi will be flagged off from the Statesman House on Barakhamba Road in the heart of the national capital. The participating vintage and classic cars will head to Noida and return to reach the National Stadium near India Gate. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at the National Stadium

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 56th edition of the Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally will be held in Delhi on January 15, 2023, while the 52nd edition of the Kolkata rally will be held on January 29. The car rally in Delhi will be flagged off from the Statesman House on Barakhamba Road in the heart of the national capital.

The participating vintage and classic cars will head to Noida and return to reach the National Stadium near India Gate. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at the National Stadium. The Statesman has been organising this prestigious rally since 1964 in New Delhi.

On March 6 this year, owing to COVID-19 restrictions, The Statesman held a vintage car display" instead of a full-fledged car rally. The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is an annual event that takes place in New Delhi and Kolkata. It is one of the oldest, continuously-run events in India and the sub-continent. First organised in 1964 in New Delhi, the rally was taken to Kolkata in 1968.

Major attractions of the event are the assembly of vintage and classic cars, followed by a drive through the city where cars are assessed for originality and performance on the road section, display of period and fancy dress, grand parade and live music. Owners of the cars eagerly look forward to the rally as it gives them a unique opportunity to drive their well-maintained machines on modern roads. (ANI)

