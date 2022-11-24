FACTBOX-Soccer-France v Denmark World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

France play Denmark in the World Cup in Doha on Saturday. When: Saturday Nov. 26, 1600 local (1300 GMT/0800 ET)

Where: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar Capacity: 44,089

Odds: France 5/6

Denmark 15/4 Draw 23/10

Key stats: * Denmark beat France twice in the recent Nations League campaign, winning 2-1 in Paris and following that up with a 2-0 victory in Copenhagen.

* The French are the current world champions, while Denmark made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 despite playmaker Christian Eriksen suffering a heart attack in their first group game against Finland. * France have won the World Cup twice (1998, 2018), while Denmark's best performance came in France in 1998, where they made the quarter-finals

* French striker Olivier Giroud needs one more goal to become his country's all-time leading top scorer - the 36-year-old is tied with Thierry Henry on 51 goals after netting twice in their opener against Australia. Previous meetings: The two teams have met 16 times in total, with eight wins for France and six for Denmark.

