Soccer-Swiss striker Embolo refuses to celebrate goal against Cameroon
Switzerland striker Breel Embolo scored against the land of his birth Cameroon in their World Cup Group G clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday but refused to celebrate and looked almost apologetic as his teammates rushed to congratulate him.
Embolo swept home a Xherdan Shaqiri cross to give the Swiss the lead in the 48th minute after they struggled to break the deadlock in the first half and were second best in the game, which was 0-0 at the break. The 25-year-old striker, who was born in Yaounde but raised in Basel, stood still with an apologetic frown on his face after he scored while the Switzerland players celebrated around him.
The goal was a first shot on target for the Swiss, who had battled to contain the African side in the opening 45 minutes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- Basel
- Xherdan Shaqiri
- Yaounde
- Cameroon
- African
- Swiss
ALSO READ
Kremlin says countries made 'baseless statements' on Polish blast
Mining lease case: Allegation against me baseless, says Soren before leaving for ED office
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren leaves for ED office for questioning in mining lease case, claims allegations levelled against him baseless.
'Illegal' mining case: Charges against me baseless, says Soren before leaving for ED office
West creating "baseless and fallacious" atmosphere: Iran Minister on Mahsa Amini protests