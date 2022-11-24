Left Menu

Davis Cup: Sonego beats Tiafoe, Italy leads US 1-0

Davis Cup: Sonego beats Tiafoe, Italy leads US 1-0
Lorenzo Sonego gave Italy a 1-0 lead over the United States in the Davis Cup quarterfinals after beating Frances Tiafoe 6-3 7-6 (7) on Thursday.

No. 45-ranked Sonego struck 17 aces and never ceded a service game on the indoor hard-court in Málaga. Sonego clinched the win after Tiafoe netted a forehand following a long rally to end the second-set tiebreaker.

No. 19-ranked Tiafoe, who reached the U.S. Open semifinals in September, won their only previous meeting at the Paris Masters this month.

Taylor Fritz is scheduled to face Lorenzo Musetti in the other singles. American pair Tommy Paul and Jack Sock are slotted to play Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in doubles.

Italy is playing without its top two players as Jannik Sinner heals an injured finger and Matteo Berrettini recovers from a hurt foot.

The US holds a record 32 Davis Cup trophies, but its last one came in 2007 under the previous format of ties being held at host countries instead of the revamped event where the final eight teams gather in one spot for a week of tennis.

On Wednesday, a Croatia led by Marin Cilic advanced after beating a Spain side that was missing Rafael Nadal and No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

Croatia will face Australia in the semifinals after it beat the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The final is on Sunday.

