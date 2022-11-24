FACTBOX-Soccer-Qatar v Senegal World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Qatar play Senegal in the World Cup in Doha on Friday. When: Friday Nov. 25, 1600 local (1300 GMT/ 0800 ET) Where: Al Thumama Stadium Capacity: 40,000 Odds: Qatar win: 5/1 Senegal win: 8/13 Draw: 13/5 Key stats: * Both teams lost their first game, with Qatar falling 2-0 to Ecuador for the first ever loss by a host country in the opening match and Senegal to Netherlands by the same score.
* Both teams lost their first game, with Qatar falling 2-0 to Ecuador for the first ever loss by a host country in the opening match and Senegal to Netherlands by the same score. * The game in Al Thumama stadium will be a meeting between the current Asian and African champions.
* Regional governing bodies CAF and the AFC have previously organised two intercontinental tournaments together, one for the continents' club sides and the other for national teams. * Senegal shocked the world by reaching the quarter-finals 20 years ago on their first World Cup appearance in Japan and South Korea. A 16-year wait to return to the finals followed but at Russia 2018 their hearts were broken as they were eliminated in the group stage by Japan on a fair play tiebreaker.
* Qatar hope to avoid becoming only the second World Cup hosts to be eliminated in the first round at the finals after South Africa in 2010. Previous meetings:
This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
