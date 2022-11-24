Left Menu

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 24-11-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 22:18 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo has chances but Portugal, Ghana in halftime stalemate
Cristiano Ronaldo had the ball in the net and spurned two early chances in a goalless first half as Portugal dominated Ghana but were unable to make a breakthrough in their World Cup Group H match at the Stadium 974 on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Portugal captain might have had two goals inside the opening 15 minutes but missed both opportunities. He found the net from close range in the 31st minute but only after the referee had blown his whistle for an infringement against him. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

