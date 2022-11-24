Left Menu

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana hold Portugal 0-0 in half-time

Portugal enjoyed 70 per cent of the possession compared to Ghana, which had only 30. Portugal had two shots on target while Ghana had none.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:15 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana hold Portugal 0-0 in half-time
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action during match against Ghana in Groups H (Image: FIFA World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Ghana's defence has managed to hold Portugal's attack to ensure no goal is scored in the first half of the Group H encounter played here at Stadium 974. In the fifth minute, Portugal's Otavio Edmilson da Silva Monteiro right footed shot from outside the box missed to the left following a corner. In the very next minute, Ruben Neves's right-footed shot from outside the box was blocked.

In the 10th minute, Otavio's assist helped Cristiano Ronaldo right footed shot from the centre of the box and was saved in the centre of the goal. Three minutes later Raphael Guerreiro's cross following a corner helped Ronaldo's header from the right side of the six-yard box missed to the right.

Joao Felix too made an attempt but his left-footed shot from the centre of the box went high. Another attempt was saved by the Ghana team when Otavio's right-footed shot from outside the box was stopped. In the 42nd minute, Raphael Guerreiro assists to Cristiano Ronaldo from the left side of the box was blocked. Ghana's defence stood tall despite numerous attempts.

Portugal enjoyed 70 per cent of the possession compared to Ghana, which had only 30. Portugal had two shots on target while Ghana had none. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022