FIFA WC: Richarlison's brace helps Brazil defeat Serbia 2-0 in Group G match

Five-time champions Brazil announced their arrival in style as they defeated Serbia to go top of Group G.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 07:56 IST
Richarlison in action (Photo: Road to 2022/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Richarlison scored two goals in the space of nine minutes as Brazil overpowered Serbia in the second half to clinch victory by 2-0 in the Group G game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium. Five-time champions Brazil announced their arrival in style as they defeated Serbia to go top of Group G.

For more than an hour, the European team held the top-ranked team at bay, but the Tottenham striker Richarlison finally gave Brazil the lead with a close-range finish after Vanja Milinkovic-Savic deflected Vinicius Junior's shot into his path. Serbia made it challenging for an hour. By the time the match was done, it was impossible to recall that Brazil had been so ruthless in destroying their opponents. The openings were there for Serbia to take advantage of as soon as they had to look for a goal.

Then, Richarlison exploded the Lusail Stadium in Qatar with an incredible turn-and-shot goal that sailed past the Serbia goalkeeper to double the lead. His outstanding performance more than justified Brazil's decision to choose him as their striker over Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus. As Tite's players attempted to break down a stubborn Serbian team, Raphinha earlier missed opportunities to score the game-winning goal either side of halftime, shooting tamely on both occasions. Alex Sandro's swerving effort from distance also struck the foot of the post.

Brazil played well defensively as they extended their 20-game streak of perfect World Cup opening games. This turned out to be a strong start, even though there would be tougher tests as the five-time champions attempt to end their 20-year drought in this competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

