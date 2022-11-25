Soccer-Bale to break Wales caps record against Iran

Wales captain Gareth Bale will become their most capped player of all time when he makes his 110th appearance in their second Group B game against Iran on Friday.

Bale overtakes team mate Chris Gunter, who is on the bench for the game at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Target man Kieffer Moore will start after he came on and changed the game in their opener against the United States, while midfielder Joe Allen is fit enough to return to the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand misses the game after getting concussed and breaking his nose in their first game against England and is replaced by Seyed Hossein Hosseini. Iran striker Sardar Azmoun returns to the lineup after starting on the bench against England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)