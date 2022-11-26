I-League: Sudeva Delhi FC aim to get campaign back on track against Rajasthan United FC

The fourth round of fixtures in the I-League 2022-23 kicks off in the national capital as Sudeva Delhi FC get set to host Rajasthan United FC. The match between the two sides will be held at the Chhatrasal Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit at the bottom of the league table after three losses in a row and will be looking to come back strongly against a Rajasthan United side, who will be high on confidence after grabbing a draw with an injury-time equalizer against RoundGlass Punjab FC in their last match. In their last and only meeting in the competition, the two teams played out a goalless draw in Naihati last season. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Sudeva Delhi FC head coach Atsushi Nakamura hoped that his players can recover from the difficult start. He said, "We couldn't win in our previous three matches but it is up to us to be motivated and overcome the situation. We faced Rajasthan in pre-season as well and both sides know each other well. It will be a good match and playing at home, we will look to win."

Forward Shubho Paul said, "We are expecting a tough match against Rajasthan United FC. They have many good players and we are determined to fight hard and compete for the three points." Rajasthan United head coach Pusphender Kundu mentioned that his team is excited to fight for all three points. "The mood in the team is good and the boys played in a fantastic manner to get a point against a strong team like RoundGlass Punjab FC at their home. We are ready and excited for tomorrow and want to take the three points. Sudeva are always a good team, with many young Indian players, and this time, they have foreigners as well. In their last matches, they were unlucky but played really well."

Midfielder Lalliansanga Renthlei, who represented Sudeva Delhi FC in the last two seasons, added that facing a former team will be an extra motivation. "I hope we will get an exciting game tomorrow. Sudeva are a good team, which likes to press and keep the ball. Playing against a former team will be an extra motivation for me and I look forward to giving my 100 per cent effort." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)