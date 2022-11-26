Left Menu

Players gave everything, but it was not enough: NorthEast United FC head coach Balbul

Ahmed Jahouh saw his penalty cancelled out by Parthib Gogoi, but the visitors hit back with goals from Bipin Singh and Jorge Diaz to extend their unbeaten run in ISL 2022-23.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 08:14 IST
Players gave everything, but it was not enough: NorthEast United FC head coach Balbul
NorthEast United FC head coach Marco Balbul (Photo: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
NorthEast United FC head coach Marco Balbul rued his side's mistakes as the Highlanders lost 1-3 against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on their home ground at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati, on Friday. Ahmed Jahouh saw his penalty cancelled out by Parthib Gogoi, but the visitors hit back with goals from Bipin Singh and Jorge Diaz to extend their unbeaten run in ISL 2022-23.

Balbul called for his team to stick together despite their seventh defeat of the season and believes they can improve their situation in the upcoming games. The NEUFC gaffer was happy with the first-half performance and hopes to have all the players available for selection moving forward into the season.

Balbul also spoke about trying to minimise mistakes and keep learning every day as he shared his thoughts in the official post-match press conference. "After we lost the game 3-1, you can go back to the first goal for Mumbai City FC. It was a decisive decision. Mumbai City FC are the best team in the league and are in the best shape. We played very good football in the first half, and we scored a good equaliser. We were not concentrated in the defence and made silly mistakes in our own box, and the opponent punished us. The players worked really hard, and they gave everything, but it was not enough. In football, you need to bring in more quality," Balbul said in a post-match press conference.

"It is not just an Indian forward, it is also a young and inexperienced forward. It was a decision because we know that we struggle in this position, and I know Wilmar Jordan can play, but he did not play for two months and he is not in good shape, but Parthib Gogoi showed great talent and did a good work. I am very happy with his performance, it will help NorthEast United FC a lot if we have more available players," he further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

