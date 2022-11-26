Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Portugal v Uruguay World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Capacity: 88,966 Odds: Portugal win: Evens Uruguay win: 23/10 Draw: 3/1 Key stats: * Portugal made their World Cup debut in England in 1966, knocking out champions Brazil, reaching the semi-finals and finishing in third place - their best result so far. * Portugal's veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the history of men's international football, with 118 goals for his nation.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:30 IST
Portugal play Uruguay in the World Cup on Monday. When: Monday Nov. 28, 1900 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET)

Where: Lusail Stadium, Lusail. Capacity: 88,966

Odds: Portugal win: Evens

Uruguay win: 23/10 Draw: 3/1

Key stats: * Portugal made their World Cup debut in England in 1966, knocking out champions Brazil, reaching the semi-finals and finishing in third place - their best result so far.

* Portugal's veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the history of men's international football, with 118 goals for his nation. * Portugal began their Group H campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana where Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups.

* Double World Cup winners Uruguay won the inaugural tournament in their capital Montevideo in 1930 and lifted it again in 1950 by upsetting hosts Brazil. * Uruguay finished third behind Brazil and Argentina in South America's qualifiers, veteran forward Luis Suarez top-scoring with eight goals.

* Uruguay drew 0-0 with South Korea in their opening Group H game. Previous meetings:

Portugal and Uruguay have played each other three times, with one win each - including the South Americans' victory at the 2018 World Cup - and a draw.

