FACTBOX-Soccer-Portugal v Uruguay World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Capacity: 88,966 Odds: Portugal win: Evens Uruguay win: 23/10 Draw: 3/1 Key stats: * Portugal made their World Cup debut in England in 1966, knocking out champions Brazil, reaching the semi-finals and finishing in third place - their best result so far. * Portugal's veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the history of men's international football, with 118 goals for his nation.
* Portugal's veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the history of men's international football, with 118 goals for his nation. * Portugal began their Group H campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana where Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups.
* Double World Cup winners Uruguay won the inaugural tournament in their capital Montevideo in 1930 and lifted it again in 1950 by upsetting hosts Brazil. * Uruguay finished third behind Brazil and Argentina in South America's qualifiers, veteran forward Luis Suarez top-scoring with eight goals.
* Uruguay drew 0-0 with South Korea in their opening Group H game. Previous meetings:
Portugal and Uruguay have played each other three times, with one win each - including the South Americans' victory at the 2018 World Cup - and a draw.
