Soccer-World Cup 2022: Potential routes to final for England

England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW CAN ENGLAND QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner. * England are top of Group B on four points having beaten Iran 6-2 and drawn 0-0 with the United States.

* They will progress as long as they avoid a four-goal defeat by Wales on Tuesday. * A win would guarantee them top spot while they could even finish top with another draw, unless Iran beat the United States by any score or the U.S. beat Iran by at least four goals.

WHO ARE ENGLAND'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16? * If England qualify for the round of 16, they will be pitted against a team from Group A, meaning they could face Netherlands, Ecuador or Senegal. Hosts Qatar can no longer progress past the group stage.

* If England finish as runners-up in Group B, their round of 16 tie will be against the winners of Group A, potentially 2010 finalists Netherlands. * If England win Group B, their round of 16 tie will be against the runners-up of Group A.

WHO ARE ENGLAND'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS? * If England win Group B, they could encounter France in the quarter-finals, provided the 2018 champions win Group D and beat the runners-up from Group C - Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Poland or Mexico.

* If England finish as Group B runners-up, they could potentially face Argentina in the quarter-finals - if the two-time winners are able to rebound and win Group C and then beat the runners-up from Group D - France, Tunisia, Denmark or Australia. WHO ARE ENGLAND'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?

* If England were to make it to the semi-finals as Group B winners, they could face the potential winners of Groups F and H - either Belgium or 2016 Euro champions Portugal. * If England reach the semi-finals as Group B runners-up, they could be up against either Spain or Germany from Group E or Brazil from Group G.

WHO COULD ENGLAND FACE IN THE FINAL? * If England go all the way to the final as Group B winners, they could potentially find themselves taking on either Spain, Germany or Brazil.

* If England are able to make it to the final as Group B runners-up, they could instead be facing off against France or Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)