The second one day international between India and New Zealand on Sunday was called off due to heavy rain with the Kiwi home side retaining their 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The visitors have rested several frontline players, including regular captain Rohit Sharma, after their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia where they were eliminated by eventual winners England in the semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 13:04 IST
Cricket-Heavy rain washes out India vs New Zealand one day international
The second one day international between India and New Zealand on Sunday was called off due to heavy rain with the Kiwi home side retaining their 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Put into bat, India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs when rain forced the players off the ground for the first time. When action resumed at Seddon Park, Hamilton, the match had been reduced to a 29 overs a side.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed three sixes, including an audacious reverse-swept one against spinner Michael Bracewell, to briefly lit up a gloomy day with a breezy 34 not out off 25 balls. At the other end, Shubman Gill was on 45 when rain intervened again. The match was called off with India on 89-1 in 12.5 overs.

India, who won the preceding T20 series but were thumped by seven wickets in the first one-dayer in Auckland, can now only hope to level the series in Christchurch which hosts the final match on Wednesday. The visitors have rested several frontline players, including regular captain Rohit Sharma, after their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia where they were eliminated by eventual winners England in the semi-finals.

