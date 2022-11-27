Left Menu

Cricket an outdoor sport, should be played under sun as much as possible: NZ coach

PTI | Hamilton | Updated: 27-11-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 17:14 IST
Cricket an outdoor sport, should be played under sun as much as possible: NZ coach
Gary Stead. (Photo- ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Retractable roof stadiums could be an option but there's no substitute to playing cricket under the sun as it makes the sport a spectacle, feels New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

Four matches in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in neighbouring Australia were washed out while the fate of three were determined by the Duckworth-Lewis method, leading to a debate whether indoor cricket should be explored by the boards.

''It's very difficult to have that in New Zealand, we don't have grounds to be able to do that,'' the 50-year-old Stead said after the second ODI against India was abandoned because of persistent showers.

In the six-match white-ball series in New Zealand, two matches (1st T20I in Wellington and Sunday's ODI) were abandoned and one game (Napier T20I) was decided by DLS.

''I guess if there are grounds available then it has to be considered. I think it's a spectacle that everyone tries, is considered an outside game and played in the sun as much we can. I think you still want to make that happen wherever possible,'' the former Kiwi Test batter added.

The match was abandoned after a second rain interruption when India were 89 for one in 12.5 overs as there was no possibility of having a minimum 20-over per side match within the stipulated cut-off time.

The match was earlier reduced to 29-overs-a-side. New Zealand lead 1-0 going into the final ODI at Christchurch on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022