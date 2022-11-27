Left Menu

Deepak Rawat, Reshma Dattu triumph in Pune Half Marathon

Hukam Singh bagged third place with a timing of 1.06.28.In the womens 21km race, Reshma came first with a timing of 1.17.06, while Nandini Gupta 1.18.06 came second and Kavita Yadav 1.19.52 finished third.The mens 10km run was won by Rohit Verma in a time of 30.06 minutes.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 20:40 IST
Deepak Rawat, Reshma Dattu triumph in Pune Half Marathon
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Rawat and Reshma Dattu won the men's and women's title respectively in the Pune Half Marathon here on Sunday. The third edition of the event saw over 16,000 runners and running enthusiasts participate. Arjuna awardee and reputed distance runner Sudha Singh flagged off the race in the presence of other dignitaries.

Deepak clocked a time of 1.04.18 for the 21km distance to win the men's category while Deepak Kumbhar was second with 1.05.09. Hukam Singh bagged third place with a timing of 1.06.28.

In the women's 21km race, Reshma came first with a timing of 1.17.06, while Nandini Gupta (1.18.06) came second and Kavita Yadav (1.19.52) finished third.

The men's 10km run was won by Rohit Verma in a time of 30.06 minutes. Srinu Bugatha (30.06) was declared second in a thrilling photo finish, while Ankit Deshwal (30.21) was third.

Shashilata Thakur won the women's 10km run, clocking 35.56 minutes. Arpita Saini (37.34) was further back in second while Jyoti Chouhan (38.41) claimed third place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022