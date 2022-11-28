Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Padres sign veteran RHP Julio Teheran

The San Diego Padres signed right-hander Julio Teheran to a minor league deal, MLB Network reported Sunday. The two-time All-Star can make up to $6 million in the majors under terms of the contract, per the report.

Soccer-U.S. Soccer briefly removed emblem from Iran flag to show support for protesters

The United States Soccer Federation temporarily displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as a show of solidarity with protesters in Iran ahead of the two teams' World Cup clash on Tuesday. A now-deleted graphic of the Group B standings posted on Saturday across U.S. Soccer's official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts displayed the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colours.

Soccer-Germany breath life into World Cup campaign in battling draw with Spain

Germany gave themselves hope of avoiding another embarrassing early World Cup exit when they snatched a 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday with Niclas Fuellkrug firing home an 83rd minute equaliser on only his third appearance for his country. The result leaves the four-time world champions facing a must-win match against Costa Rica on Thursday, and also means Spain have yet to book their passage out of Group E. Japan and Costa Rica could yet qualify too.

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime shines as Canada win first Davis Cup title

Canada won their first Davis Cup title on Sunday after Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4 to give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in Malaga, Spain. The world number six showed his prodigious talent once again as he produced 16 winners compared to five from his opponent and basked in the cheers of his compatriots as he struck a lethal forehand to clinch the title.

Reports: White Sox agree on 1-year deal with RHP Mike Clevinger

Right-hander Mike Clevinger completed his return to the American League Central on Sunday after he agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox, multiple outlets reported. MLB Network reported it is a one-year deal for the former Cleveland and San Diego starter at a salary of "more than $8 million."

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. removed from flight

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight on Sunday morning, Miami-Dade Police said. Officers responded to a medical emergency aboard an American Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles at Miami International Airport at about 9:30 a.m. after the crew became concerned about Beckham.

Belgium-Morocco World Cup match triggers riots in Brussels, dozen people detained

Belgian police detained a dozen people and made one arrest on Sunday after Morocco's victory over Belgium in the World Cup match in Qatar triggered riots in Brussels with a car and some electric scooters set on fire. The riots took place in several places across the Belgian capital where dozens of soccer fans, some draped in Moroccan flags, clashed with riot police with water cannons and tear gas.

Soccer-Uruguay wary of Portugal but hope to repeat 2018 feat

Uruguay want an improved performance against Portugal in their second game of the World Cup and would love to repeat their win over the Europeans at the 2018 tournament, coach Diego Alonso said on Sunday. "About what happened four years ago, it's a different match, we have different players, it will be a completely different match," Alonso said.

Analysis-Soccer-Germans go back to basics to get back on track at World Cup

Any job is easier when you use the right tools, and on Sunday a bruised Germany bounced off the World Cup ropes to come from behind in their Group E match with Spain to earn a priceless 1-1 draw and boost their chances of reaching the knockout phase. An opening match defeat by Japan had hardly augured well for this clash in the Al Bayt Stadium.

Soccer-Croatia school trash-talking Canada

After an opening loss to Belgium, coach John Herdman had boldly predicted that Canada, who had not won a single World Cup game or even scored a goal, were "gonna eff Croatia" the 2018 finalists. After being thrashed 4-1 by the 12th ranked Croatians on Sunday, Andrej Kramaric, who contributed a pair of goals to the victory, summed up the result: "In the end Croatia demonstrated who effed who".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)