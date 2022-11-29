Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final
* The tournament began with a Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Nov. 20, which Ecuador won 2-0. * The World Cup started a day earlier than originally scheduled to ensure hosts Qatar played the opening match. WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE? * There is a round-robin format in the group stage when each of the 32 teams play three matches each.
Here's what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar: WHEN DID WORLD CUP 2022 START?
* This year's World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. * The tournament began with a Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Nov. 20, which Ecuador
won 2-0.
* The World Cup started a day earlier than originally scheduled to ensure hosts Qatar played the opening match. WHICH TEAMS ARE TAKING PART?
The World Cup features 32 teams and began with a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four. * Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
* Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales * Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
* Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia * Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
* Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia * Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
* Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea WHAT ARE THE VENUES?
* Games are being staged at eight stadiums - Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium. * With 80,000 seats, Lusail Iconic Stadium is the largest of Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums.
* All the stadiums are located within 40 kilometres of central Doha. WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE?
* There is a round-robin format in the group stage when each of the 32 teams play three matches each. Teams get three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match will be played on Dec. 2. * The top two in each group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.
WHEN IS THE FINAL? * The final will take place on Sunday Dec. 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge/Peter Rutherford)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP
Former Brazil coach Scolari confirms he's retiring
George Russell wins his first F1 race in Brazilian GP
Motor racing-Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil
Ghana president sacks junior finance minister over alleged impropriety