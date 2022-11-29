Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 29-11-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 09:43 IST
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round.

Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9.

The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.

Liverpool, which beat Chelsea on penalties last season to lift the trophy for the eighth time, launches its defense at Anfield against English Premier League struggler Wolverhampton.

Erik ten Hag will get his first taste of world football's oldest club competition when Manchester United hosts Everton. West Ham makes the short trip to Brentford, and Southampton travels to Crystal Palace.

Premier League leader Arsenal and high-flying Newcastle drew away games at League One sides Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday.

Tottenham hosts League One's Portsmouth, and Brighton travels to Middlesbrough in FA Cup winner Michael Carrick's first taste of the competition as Boro boss. Championship rivals Cardiff host Leeds, and Burnley go to Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham both face second-tier opposition on the road in the shape of Blackpool and Hull respectively.

Aston Villa welcome fourth-tier Stevenage, and Leicester face either fifth-tier Dagenham & Redbridge or League Two's Gillingham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

