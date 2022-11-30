Left Menu

Soccer-'Battle of Britain' between Wales and England goalless at halftime

Later, Foden fired over after a brilliant team effort on the counter-attack. Wales, who need to win and hope Iran and the United States draw or beat England by four goals to reach the knockouts, struggled to keep the ball and showed little attacking intent. England will advance if they avoid a four-goal defeat.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 01:22 IST
Soccer-'Battle of Britain' between Wales and England goalless at halftime

The first half of Tuesday's "Battle of Britain" between Wales and England in Group B at the World Cup was 0-0 at halftime with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden coming close for England.

Rashford could have given England an early lead when Harry Kane set up him with a clever through ball but goalkeeper Danny Ward came off his line to block at his feet. Later, Foden fired over after a brilliant team effort on the counter-attack. Wales, who need to win and hope Iran and the United States draw or beat England by four goals to reach the knockouts, struggled to keep the ball and showed little attacking intent. England will advance if they avoid a four-goal defeat.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing society in Mumbai

Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing so...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022