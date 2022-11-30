Soccer-Pulisic gives United States 1-0 halftime lead over Iran

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 01:23 IST
Christian Pulisic gave the United States a 1-0 halftime lead over Iran in their final World Cup Group B match on Tuesday to give the Americans the upper hand and one foot in the knockout stages.

As things stand, the U.S. are second in the group behind England and will qualify for the last-16 while Iran are third.

