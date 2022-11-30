Left Menu

Soccer-Wounded Pulisic sends United States through to last 16

Christian Pulisic could not even celebrate scoring against Iran after he injured himself as the United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in an entertaining Group B decider to storm into the last 16 of the World Cup. Needing a win to reach the knockout stages, the Americans were relentless in attack in a high-tempo game and broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Sergino Dest's perfect header found Pulisic, who clashed with the goalkeeper as he bundled the ball in and was too injured to celebrate.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 02:33 IST
Soccer-Wounded Pulisic sends United States through to last 16

Christian Pulisic could not even celebrate scoring against Iran after he injured himself as the United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in an entertaining Group B decider to storm into the last 16 of the World Cup.

Needing a win to reach the knockout stages, the Americans were relentless in attack in a high-tempo game and broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Sergino Dest's perfect header found Pulisic, who clashed with the goalkeeper as he bundled the ball in and was too injured to celebrate. Spurred on by an electric atmosphere at Doha's Al Thumama stadium, the U.S. team oozed confidence and was always in control against an Iran side who could have advanced with a draw.

Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie were instrumental in almost every U.S. move, with Dest always troubling Iran, who were outplayed and created few chances. The meeting between the two diplomatic adversaries was the first at a World Cup since the 1998 tournament in France, a match dubbed "the mother of all football matches".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
Go First gets ECLGS boost; expects to get 16 new P&W engines in coming weeks

Go First gets ECLGS boost; expects to get 16 new P&W engines in coming weeks

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022