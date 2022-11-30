Left Menu

Soccer-U.S. fans see 'bright future' for team after defeating Iran

Relief and utter joy washed over American fans on Tuesday as the United States beat Iran 1-0 in a nailbiter to reach the last 16 of the World Cup, after they shockingly failed to reach the 2018 tournament. The United States are four years away from co-hosting the quadrennial with Canada and Mexico, and watching "Captain America" Christian Pulisic bundle the ball home on Tuesday, fans said their team showed they belong on soccer's biggest stage.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 04:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 04:41 IST
Soccer-U.S. fans see 'bright future' for team after defeating Iran

Relief and utter joy washed over American fans on Tuesday as the United States beat Iran 1-0 in a nailbiter to reach the last 16 of the World Cup, after they shockingly failed to reach the 2018 tournament.

The United States are four years away from co-hosting the quadrennial with Canada and Mexico, and watching "Captain America" Christian Pulisic bundle the ball home on Tuesday, fans said their team showed they belong on soccer's biggest stage. "This (victory) means we have an official international presence," said 34-year-old real estate investor Mark Allison, who watched the match on a giant outdoor television at Park 101 bar and restaurant in Carlsbad, California.

"The next 10 years for U.S. soccer has a bright future. I’ve never seen so many USA fans for soccer ever until now. The U.S. coming together and uniting as a country, despite all the chaos in the world is a beautiful thing." U.S. President Joe Biden, who had just wrapped up remarks at an economic event in Michigan and was speaking to people in the audience, got back on the microphone on stage as soon as the game ended.

"USA, USA, that's a big game, man," he said. "When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, 'You can do this.' They went 'eh.' They did it, God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear." The United States next face the Netherlands on Saturday.

Watching the game at Fire Pitch in Chicago, Faith Enenbach, 30, said Tuesday's win was a satisfying reward for eight years of waiting to see her country back in the World Cup. "People are hungry for this," she said. "We didn't make the World Cup the last time and now to be advancing forward is just huge."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
3
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022