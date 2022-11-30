Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-England roar into last 16 as Rashford scores twice in 3-0 Wales rout

England marched into the last 16 of the World Cup as Group B winners after Marcus Rashford's double and a Phil Foden strike justified their first starts of the tournament in a 3-0 hammering of an outclassed Wales on Tuesday. Wales, who needed a four-goal victory in a fixture they had not won since 1984 to reach the knockout phase, defended deeply and frustrated Gareth Southgate's side in a subdued first half at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Relief and utter joy washed over American fans on Tuesday as the United States beat Iran 1-0 in a nailbiter to reach the last 16 of the World Cup, after they shockingly failed to reach the 2018 tournament. The United States are four years away from co-hosting the quadrennial with Canada and Mexico, and watching "Captain America" Christian Pulisic bundle the ball home on Tuesday, fans said their team showed they belong on soccer's biggest stage.

Golf-'Greg's got to leave': Tiger says no end to stalemate with LIV CEO

Tiger Woods said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman must step down from his post for the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed circuit to end their bitter, simmering feud that has divided the golf world. LIV Golf has attracted some of the U.S.-based PGA Tour's top players since its launch earlier this year, prompting the PGA Tour to suspend the defectors.

The United States stormed into the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday by beating Iran 1-0 at a cacophonous Al Thumama Stadium after Christian Pulisic bundled the ball home in a Group B showdown shrouded by decades of enmity between the two nations. Pulisic's 38th minute goal proved enough for the Americans to advance at the expense of their geopolitical rivals in a rematch of their 1998 World Cup group stage meeting, which Iran had won 2-1 at a time when bilateral relations were hostile.

Tennis-Former U.S. Open champion Raducanu receives MBE from king

British tennis player Emma Raducanu was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Tuesday, a little more than a year after she shocked the sporting world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. The then-18-year-old Raducanu catapulted her career to new heights when she won 10 matches without dropping a set to claim the U.S. Open title, beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin drops races in Lake Louise

American Mikaela Shiffrin will not take part in the downhills and Super-G events this weekend in Lake Louise, Canada. Shiffrin's representative told NBC Sports on Tuesday that she decided before the season began not to race at Lake Louise and instead prioritise training in slalom and giant slalom

Soccer-FIFA names first female refereeing trio for a men's World Cup

Stephanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz will become the first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match as they have been named to take charge of the Costa Rica-Germany Group E match on Thursday, FIFA announced on Tuesday. Frappart, the fourth official for the Poland-Mexico Group C clash last week, will be the main referee as she reaches another milestone after being the first female to officiate at a men's World Cup qualifier in March and Champions League match in 2020.

Christian Pulisic has had a season to forget for Chelsea but in the blue shirt of his beloved United States he scored the goal that gave them their first win at the 2022 World Cup and a spot in the last-16 at the expense of political rivals Iran. Pulisic, who became the most expensive American player in 2019 when Chelsea signed him for 64 million euros ($66.09 million), has yet to set the Premier League on fire and has scored only one goal this season.

Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure

Mattia Binotto's exit from Ferrari at the end of December leaves Formula One's oldest and most successful team seeking a fifth boss in under a decade to lead the fight against rivals benefiting from years of stability. The job of Ferrari team principal ranks alongside coaching the national soccer team as the hottest of hot seats in Italian sport.

The United States triumphed on the pitch over longtime adversary Iran on Tuesday in a World Cup showdown overshadowed by protests raging in Iran and laced with decades of political tension between the two countries. The contest between the two nations, who severed ties more than 40 years ago, was held with increased security to prevent a flare-up over the unrest that has gripped Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

