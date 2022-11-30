Ind-NZ final ODI: Rain delays toss
PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 30-11-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 06:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The toss in the series-deciding third ODI between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday has been delayed due to rain.
The second ODI on Sunday in Hamilton was washed out after two rain interruptions.
Hosts New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening ODI by seven wickets in Hamilton on November 25.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- series
- New Zealand
- Hamilton
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia captain Cummins opts out of Indian Premier League
Cricket-New Zealand's Guptill dropped for India white-ball series
'Want 'Made in India', not Made in China: Rahul
India submits long-term strategy to achieve net-zero target by 2070
Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates 41st edition of India International Trade Fair