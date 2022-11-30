Ind-NZ final ODI: Rain delays toss

The toss in the series-deciding third ODI between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday has been delayed due to rain.

The second ODI on Sunday in Hamilton was washed out after two rain interruptions.

Hosts New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening ODI by seven wickets in Hamilton on November 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)