FACTBOX-Soccer-Serbia v Switzerland World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

When: Friday, Dec. 2, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) Where: Stadium 974 Capacity: 44,089 Odds: Serbia win: 6/4 Switzerland win: 9/4 Draw: 9/5 Key stats: * Bottom side Serbia sit two points behind second-placed Switzerland and must win to have any hopes of progressing to the last 16. * Serbia have never qualified for the knockout stages.

FACTBOX-Soccer-Serbia v Switzerland World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Serbia play Switzerland in the World Cup in Doha on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 2, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Stadium 974 Capacity: 44,089

Odds: Serbia win: 6/4

Switzerland win: 9/4 Draw: 9/5

Key stats: * Bottom side Serbia sit two points behind second-placed Switzerland and must win to have any hopes of progressing to the last 16.

* Serbia have never qualified for the knockout stages. * Switzerland are looking to reach the last 16 for the third time in a row and would need only a draw if Cameroon do not beat Brazil.

* Switzerland have never lost their final group game at their last four World Cups. Previous meetings:

* Switzerland beat Serbia in the only meeting between the two sides, when they met at the same stage in the 2018 World Cup. * Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring early for Serbia in that match, before Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri scored in the second half to seal the three points. All three players are in their respective squads this year as well.

