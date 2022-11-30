Indian men's hockey team registers rare win against Australia, stun world no.1 side 4-3 in 3rd Test

Left Menu

Indian mens hockey team stunned world number one side Australia 4-3 in the third Test to register a rare win and keep the five-match series alive here on Wednesday.Skipper Harmanpreet Singh 12th minute, Abhishek 47th, Shamsher Singh 57th and Akashdeep Singh 60th scored for India.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (12th minute), Abhishek (47th), Shamsher Singh (57th) and Akashdeep Singh (60th) scored for India. Australia's goals came from the sticks of Jack Welch (25th), skipper Aran Zalewski (32nd) and Nathan Ephraums (59th).

After Wednesday's win, India trailed 1-2 in the series. The visitors had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests.

The fourth match of the series will be played here on Saturday and the final one on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

