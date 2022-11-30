FACTBOX-Soccer-Ghana v Uruguay World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds
They were on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller against Portugal but beat South Korea 3-2, snapping their six-game winless run in the World Cup group stage. * Uruguay, who have yet to score at this year's finals, have only failed to qualify for the knockout phase in one of their last six World Cup appearances.
Ghana play Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 2, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)
Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah Capacity: 44,325
Odds: Ghana win: 4/1
Uruguay win: 8/11 Draw: 13/5
Key stats: * Ghana have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine World Cup matches.
* Uruguay were unbeaten in five FIFA World Cup group stage matches against European teams prior to their defeat by Portugal. * Ghana's two group games have featured 10 goals.
Previous meetings:
* Their only previous meeting was in the infamous 2010 World Cup quarter-final, when Uruguay's Luis Suarez was sent off for a blatant handball only for Ghana to miss the resulting penalty and lose the shootout after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
