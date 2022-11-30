FACTBOX-Soccer-Ghana v Uruguay World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds

Ghana play Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 2, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah Capacity: 44,325

Odds: Ghana win: 4/1

Uruguay win: 8/11 Draw: 13/5

Key stats: * Ghana have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine World Cup matches.

* Uruguay were unbeaten in five FIFA World Cup group stage matches against European teams prior to their defeat by Portugal. * Ghana's two group games have featured 10 goals. They were on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller against Portugal but beat South Korea 3-2, snapping their six-game winless run in the World Cup group stage.

* Uruguay, who have yet to score at this year's finals, have only failed to qualify for the knockout phase in one of their last six World Cup appearances. Previous meetings:

* Their only previous meeting was in the infamous 2010 World Cup quarter-final, when Uruguay's Luis Suarez was sent off for a blatant handball only for Ghana to miss the resulting penalty and lose the shootout after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.

