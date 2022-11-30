Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe, Griezmann on bench for Tunisia game

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will be on the bench for France's clash against Tunisia at the World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps rung the changes for their final Group D game on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 19:14 IST
Soccer-Mbappe, Griezmann on bench for Tunisia game

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will be on the bench for France's clash against Tunisia at the World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps rung the changes for their final Group D game on Wednesday. Forward Mbappe, who has scored three goals in the first two games, is given a breather as is attacking midfielder Griezmann and seven other players who started in the 2-1 win against Denmark last week.

France have already qualified and are almost certain of finishing top of the group while Tunisia will advance if they win and Australia draw against Denmark in the other game. Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri made six changes as Wahbi Khazri gets his first start.

France - Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane (capt.), Ibrahima Konate, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Au relien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen, Wajdi Kechrida, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Ali Maaloul, Nader Ghandri, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane, Wahbdi Khazri (capt.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022