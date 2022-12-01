Left Menu

Soccer-France file complaint to FIFA after Griezmann goal disallowed

This complaint has to be filed within 24 hours after the final whistle," the FFF said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 03:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 03:25 IST
Soccer-France file complaint to FIFA after Griezmann goal disallowed

France are filing a complaint to FIFA after a last-gasp equaliser by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed following a video review after the final whistle of their World Cup match against Tunisia, the French federation said on Wednesday.

Griezmann volleyed home eight minutes into stoppage time but the goal was ruled out as the forward was offside when Aurelien Tchouameni sent the ball into the area The ball was deflected by a Tunisian defender into the path of Griezmann, who was onside at that point, but the effort was disallowed and Tunisia won the game 1-0.

"We are writing a complaint after Antoine Griezmann's goal was, in our opinion, wrongly disallowed. This complaint has to be filed within 24 hours after the final whistle," the FFF said in a statement. Tunisia were eliminated from the tournament while France advanced top of Group D into the last 16 and they will face Poland on Sunday.

The FFF did not specify whether the complaint was over the goal itself or the fact it was ruled out after the final whistle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022