FACTBOX-Soccer-Argentina v Australia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Capacity: 45,032 Odds(after 90 minutes): Argentina win: 2/11 Australia win: 16/1 Draw: 11/2 Key stats: * Argentina have played eight round of 16 matches since the current tournament format was introduced in 1986, losing only to Romania in 1994 and eventual champions France four years ago. * Including two in Qatar, Argentina forward Leo Messi has scored eight World Cup goals over five tournaments since 2006.
