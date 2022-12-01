Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Argentina v Australia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Capacity: 45,032 Odds(after 90 minutes): Argentina win: 2/11 Australia win: 16/1 Draw: 11/2 Key stats: * Argentina have played eight round of 16 matches since the current tournament format was introduced in 1986, losing only to Romania in 1994 and eventual champions France four years ago. * Including two in Qatar, Argentina forward Leo Messi has scored eight World Cup goals over five tournaments since 2006.

Argentina play Australia in the last 16 at the World Cup in Al Rayyan on Saturday. When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Capacity: 45,032

Odds(after 90 minutes): Argentina win: 2/11

Australia win: 16/1 Draw: 11/2

Key stats: * Argentina have played eight round of 16 matches since the current tournament format was introduced in 1986, losing only to Romania in 1994 and eventual champions France four years ago.

* Including two in Qatar, Argentina forward Leo Messi has scored eight World Cup goals over five tournaments since 2006. None of them have been in knockout matches. * Australia have played only one previous last 16 match in their six visits to the World Cup, losing 1-0 to Italy courtesy of a controversial penalty in 2006.

* Australia did not concede a goal in their last two group matches in Qatar, their first clean sheets since their maiden trip to the finals in 1974. Previous meetings:

* Argentina have played Australia seven times since 1988, winning five, drawing one and losing one. The teams have never met at the World Cup finals but Argentina won a two-legged intercontinental playoff to qualify for the 1994 tournament.

